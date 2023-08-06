IIM Indore's ANVESHAN Invites Creative Minds To Shape Its Identity

IIM Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): ANVESHAN, the Center of Excellence at IIM Indore, has announce its inaugural logo-making competition, calling all talented designers and creative minds to participate and contribute to the shaping of ANVESHAN's identity.

The competition aims to inspire innovative solutions that resonate with the core values of ANVESHAN: Advancement, Novelty, Versatility, Excellence, Sustainability, Holistic Approach, Accountability, and Nurturing.

"We cordially invite the youth to participate in the logo-making competition. Having recently completed its first batch, ANVESHAN has already showcased immense potential in shaping a cleaner and sustainable India.

Read Also Bhopal: Vehicular Gridlock Adds To Chaos During Rush Hours

We believe that the youth's active involvement and fresh perspectives are integral to our collective journey towards a greener future", said Prof Himanshu Rai, director, IIM Indore.

He added, "Let us join hands and work together, as one united force, to create a cleaner India that will stand the test of time and benefit generations to come."

The competition is open to students aged 17-24 years, and the submission deadline is August 31. The grand prize includes a cash reward of Rs. 50,000 and an exclusive internship opportunity for the top three entries with ANVESHAN.

To participate, contestants are required to visit IIM Indore's website <www.iimidr.ac.in>

Read Also MP: Mithi Gobindram Public School Takes Part In Quiz In Sant Haridaram Nagar

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)