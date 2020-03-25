IIM Indore to hold BoG meeting on Zoom

Indore: Citing coronavirus outbreak in the country, Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM-I) has decided to hold its board of governors (BoGs) meeting on Zoom -- a web-based video conferencing tool with a local, desktop client and a mobile app that allows users to meet online, with or without video.

The meeting to be held on Monday will be chaired by Deepak M Satwalekar from Mumbai, while the other 11 board members including director Himanshu Rai would attend it from their respective cities. Of 11 members, excluding the chairman, four are from Indore and rest from other cities.

Though IIM Indore had already decided to hold meeting on Zoom following COVID-19 outbreak, physical presence of board members and chairman had become impossible following ban on operation of flights from Tuesday and curfew in some states of the country.

The agenda of the BoG meeting is passing a resolution for grant of degrees to students of 2020. Postmeeting, the convocation was scheduled but it has already been postponed.

The institute has already suspended all the classes and sent students back to their homes. Soon, it is going to start virtual classes for the students. IIM Indore is not doing any activities, including meetings, wherein more than four members gather until it is extremely important, said an IIM Indore professor.

IIT Indore has also taken similar steps following spread of coronavirus. IIT Indore too has sent students back to their homes, while important meetings are conducted through video-conferencing and internal meetings in the open area.