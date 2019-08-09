IIM-Indore to convert its incubation centre into company

Indore: With an aim to help start-ups of its students, Indian Institute of Management Indore is going to convert its incubation centre into a company. It will be run by the students and owned by the institution.

The company will be registered soon, which will not only help students but also the MSMEs and other businesses. “The company will help our students’ start-ups to bring in money.

It will also provide seed money to them,” IIM-I director Professor Himanshu Rai said. “We will also provide consultancy to other companies and start-ups. We will access the idea and will help them after finding potential in it,” he added.

Talking about its plan, Professor Rai said IIM Indore is looking for rapid internationalisation and collaboration with university across the world to extend its reach.

“At present, one third of our students go out for international exchange programmes. I am aiming that in next three years, 100 percent of our students should go to other universities under exchange programmes,” he added.

IIM-I is in the process to sign MoUs with five different universities including University of Queensland, Australia, University of Saint Petersburg, Russia and University of Liverpool, England. Ten more b-schools are also in talks with IIM-I for partnerships.

Besides, IIM-I is also plans to be a hub for students of other universities who can visit it and learn. “Our rural management programme has grabbed international attention and many universities want to to send their students for it.

Under this programme, our students not only stay in villages for a week or two but also report its problems. They will own the problems and keep a tab even after completing their studies from the institute,” Prof Rai said.

Similarly, institute is also running a ‘Best practices for Scholars’ programme under which faculties of other countries can come and teach as well as learn in IIM-I. The IIM is working with Indore Smart City project company to develop latter’s incubation centre.

