IIM Indore to commence new session from Aug 7

Indore: With the government starting the process of relaxing the lockdown over COVID-19 in a phased manner, the Indian Institute of Management, Indore has also decided to resume its academic activities, but from July.

The institute will start classes for its existing batch from last week of July. However, the new session for freshers will commence on August 7.

“Classes for the second year students of the post-graduate programme (PGP) in management are going to start from July 27. For new students of PGP and integrated programme in management (IPM), the classes will begin from August 7,” said IIM Indore public relation officer Ananya Mishra.

While the process for admitting students of PGP is already underway, aptitude test for IPM will be held on July 25.

Students of PGP second year is currently doing their internships in different companies through virtual mode. After completion of the internship, the PGP students would start returning to the campus in July.

The institute is going to take all necessary steps for ensuring the safety of students on the campus.