IIM Indore students survey 106 villages to know their specialties

Indore: The students of Indian Institute of Management Indore surveyed 106 villages in the state and gathered details about specialties and their people. The institute will document details and submit a report to state government.

“There is something special in every village. Some village may have some unique traditions. Their cultures can be different, their dance can be different, their music can be different, and even the food they eat can be different. Many villages have extraordinary talent. Our students gathered details about all this during their stay in the villages for study under Jal Shakti Abhiyan,” IIM Indore director Himanshu Rai said.

The students would compile a report of details and submit it to the state government recommending promotion of specialties of the villages.

The students would tell state government that they can undertake the same exercise in all villages of the state. “We are ready to do the same even at country level,” Rai said.

Rs 180 cr for world class infra: IIM Indore is going to pump in Rs 180 crore in infrastructure development. It is going to construct multi-storey hostel blocks for 600-650 students, academic building, faculty offices, apartments and other associated infrastructure on the campus. “The infrastructure will be world class. We will develop iconic buildings,” he added.

‘Low package discourages foreign faculty’

Rai said Triple Crown accreditation will help the institute to attract more number of foreign faculties under faculty exchange programme.

Replying to a query, he said foreign teachers do not come to IIMs due to infrastructure and low salary. “The salary fixed by ministry of human resource development for teachers is less than what they get in foreign countries. But we can balance it with incentives. With some lucrative incentives, we will try to attract foreign faculties,” he added.