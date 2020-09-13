IIM Indore shortlists 982 IPM aspirants for video based assessment

Indore: Indian Institute of Management Indore has shortlisted as many as 982 candidates on the basis of their scores in aptitude test conducted for five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM), an after school course.

For nearly 150 seats in IPM, aptitude test was conducted in 34 cities on September 7. Nearly 17000 candidates had taken the exams of which merely 982 has been shortlisted.

As per information, merely 8105 of candidates secured greater than or equal to 1 marks in all three sections -- Quantitative Ability SA, Quantitative Ability MCQ and Verbal Ability.

The minimum cut-off marks for Quantitative Ability SA, Quantitative Ability MCQ and Verbal Ability stood at 20, 26, and 68 respectively for general category candidates.

The institute shortlisted a total of 405 candidates from general, 152 from SC, 62 from ST, 251 from OBC categories apart from 23 persons with permanent disability 86 from economically weaker section.

In view of Covid-19 pandemic, IIM Indore has changed selection process this year. Candidates shortlisted on basis of marks in aptitude test will now not be called to the institute for personal interview.

They rather would be assessed through video based assessment process. Candidates shortlisted for the video based assessment will be required to upload a self-recorded video file within a stipulated time period soon after the announcement of the aptitude test result. Candidates will be given a set of questions on which they will be required to record their video and upload it within the given time period.

Candidates failing to upload the self recorded video in the stipulated time will be disqualified from the further selection process.