IIM-Indore Listed Among Level-4 Category Of Positive Impact Ratings-2023 by United Nations PRME

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In yet another milestone, Indian Institute of Management-Indore has been listed among level-4 category of Positive Impact Ratings-2023 by United Nations PRME.

The ranking further solidified the institute's position as a business school.

Prof Thomas Dyllick of the Positive Impact Rating Association and Lauriane Dietrichs, vice-president of Oikos International, jointly made the announcement on June 14.

This recognition highlights the institute's outstanding commitment to making a positive societal impact.

IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai said, "We are delighted to be listed among the Level 4 PIR Ratings. This serves as an empowering force, inspiring us to strive for excellence in our endeavors. By recognizing and promoting positive societal impact, this rating system encourages us to actively contribute towards a better world,” he said.

“At IIM Indore, we focus on taking all the initiatives that contribute to the well-being of the student, society, nation, and world as a whole. This motivates us to embrace more responsible practices, expand our innovative solutions, and multifold our sustainable approaches, ensuring that our actions align with the greater goal of creating a positive and inclusive future.

“Apart from various sustainable practices and green initiatives on campus, we also focus on providing grassroots opportunities for our students to understand the significance of creating a positive impact through our Rural Engagement Programme (REP). Our students get a chance to stay in the villages of Madhya Pradesh state, thereby identifying and understanding the problems faced by rural India, thereby making our curriculum relevant and encouraging the students to come up with innovative solutions,” he said.

The Himalayan Outbound Programme helps IIM Indore students get exposure to extreme situations enhancing their leadership, decision-making, and team spirit, and events like Utsaha help them learn about grassroots marketing.

“Our institute is a no-single-use-plastic zone, we plant more than 2500 trees annually, have an efficient rainwater harvesting system, and a waste management system that treats thousands of kilos of waste daily. Our students also play a significant role in enhancing our sustainable activities,” Rai said.