 IIM-Indore Listed Among Level-4 Category Of Positive Impact Ratings-2023 by United Nations PRME
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIIM-Indore Listed Among Level-4 Category Of Positive Impact Ratings-2023 by United Nations PRME

IIM-Indore Listed Among Level-4 Category Of Positive Impact Ratings-2023 by United Nations PRME

The elite b-school shines for creating a positive impact on culture, governance, and systems, with visible results in many impact dimensions

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In yet another milestone, Indian Institute of Management-Indore has been listed among level-4 category of Positive Impact Ratings-2023 by United Nations PRME.

The ranking further solidified the institute's position as a business school.

Read Also
5 Best Places In Indore To Enjoy Mouth-Watering Pani Puri
article-image

Prof Thomas Dyllick of the Positive Impact Rating Association and Lauriane Dietrichs, vice-president of Oikos International, jointly made the announcement on June 14.

This recognition highlights the institute's outstanding commitment to making a positive societal impact.

Read Also
Indore: Miscreants Throw Empty Liquor Bottles Inside Mosque; Visuals Surface
article-image

IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai said, "We are delighted to be listed among the Level 4 PIR Ratings. This serves as an empowering force, inspiring us to strive for excellence in our endeavors. By recognizing and promoting positive societal impact, this rating system encourages us to actively contribute towards a better world,” he said.

Read Also
Indore's Cleaning Staff Thrash Youths For Dumping Garbage On Road, Arrested
article-image

“At IIM Indore, we focus on taking all the initiatives that contribute to the well-being of the student, society, nation, and world as a whole. This motivates us to embrace more responsible practices, expand our innovative solutions, and multifold our sustainable approaches, ensuring that our actions align with the greater goal of creating a positive and inclusive future.

“Apart from various sustainable practices and green initiatives on campus, we also focus on providing grassroots opportunities for our students to understand the significance of creating a positive impact through our Rural Engagement Programme (REP). Our students get a chance to stay in the villages of Madhya Pradesh state, thereby identifying and understanding the problems faced by rural India, thereby making our curriculum relevant and encouraging the students to come up with innovative solutions,” he said.

The Himalayan Outbound Programme helps IIM Indore students get exposure to extreme situations enhancing their leadership, decision-making, and team spirit, and events like Utsaha help them learn about grassroots marketing.

“Our institute is a no-single-use-plastic zone, we plant more than 2500 trees annually, have an efficient rainwater harvesting system, and a waste management system that treats thousands of kilos of waste daily. Our students also play a significant role in enhancing our sustainable activities,” Rai said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

IIM-Indore Listed Among Level-4 Category Of Positive Impact Ratings-2023 by United Nations PRME

IIM-Indore Listed Among Level-4 Category Of Positive Impact Ratings-2023 by United Nations PRME

Indore: CR And WR Officials To Hold Crucial Meeting In City Soon

Indore: CR And WR Officials To Hold Crucial Meeting In City Soon

Indore: Over 300 Youths Likely To Get Employment Today

Indore: Over 300 Youths Likely To Get Employment Today

Indore: Desperate Tweet To Collector Helps Man Get Salary

Indore: Desperate Tweet To Collector Helps Man Get Salary

Indore: 50 Hrs And Still Counting, Police Still Clueless About Accused

Indore: 50 Hrs And Still Counting, Police Still Clueless About Accused