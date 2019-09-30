IIM Indore has strong Europe connect

Indore: When it comes to having academic collaborations, European countries in general and France in particular, turns out to be the ultimate choice of Indian Institute of Management Indore.

A closer look at the foreign collaborations of IIM Indore revealed that the elite b-school has collaborations for exchange of students and faculty with 31 foreign educational institutes.

The highest number of collaborations, to be precise 14, is with French institutes followed by Germany (5) and Austria (2). IIM Indore also has collaboration with one institute each in Spain, Belgium, Italy, the US, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, Greece, Sweden and the Philippines.

Out of total 31 tie-ups, 26 are with institute in European countries, which mirrors IIM Indore’s inclination towards Europe. IIM Indore director Himanshu Rai said IIM Indore will now look beyond Europe and collaborate with institutes in Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and Japan. He also said it would focus on Saarc countries.

IIM Indore believes that it is important for aspiring business students to gain international exposure and perspective. Studying in a foreign country is an experience of a lifetime and every student should get an opportunity to try it out at least once during his or her academic career. It is exactly with this belief that this student exchange programme has been introduced by IIM Indore.

“The programme provides an enriching academic experience to incoming students and at the same time its student community benefits from the fresh ideas that the foreign students have to offer,” Rai said.