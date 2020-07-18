IIM Indore director Himanshu Rai inaugurates tenth batch of Executive Fellow Programme in Management

Indore: The tenth batch of Executive Fellow Programme in Management (EFPM) of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore was inaugurated via virtual platform on Saturday.

The event took place in the presence of professor Ramadhar Singh, Professor, Ahmedabad University as the chief guest; professor Himanshu Rai, director, IIM Indore and professor Sanjeev Tripathi, Chair, FPM, IIM Indore.

Rai in his welcome address advised the participants to have a ‘purpose’ in life, stay focused and know the reason why they’ve enrolled in the programme.

Stating IIM Indore’s mission statement’s three main phrases – being contextually relevant, world-class and socially conscious, Rai said, “The EFPM is the need of the hour, which makes a difference to the people connected to the academics and contributes to the field making it contextually relevant.”

He added that the programme structure and study material are robust and hence makes it world-class. “Last but not the least, this programme is being offered by IIM Indore which is always socially conscious and looking forward to contributing to the society, nation and world as a whole,” Rai said.