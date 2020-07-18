IIM Indore director Himanshu Rai inaugurates tenth batch of Executive Fellow Programme in Management

Indore: The tenth batch of Executive Fellow Programme in Management (EFPM) of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore was inaugurated via virtual platform on Saturday.
The event took place in the presence of professor Ramadhar Singh, Professor, Ahmedabad University as the chief guest; professor Himanshu Rai, director, IIM Indore and professor Sanjeev Tripathi, Chair, FPM, IIM Indore.
Rai in his welcome address advised the participants to have a ‘purpose’ in life, stay focused and know the reason why they’ve enrolled in the programme.
Stating IIM Indore’s mission statement’s three main phrases – being contextually relevant, world-class and socially conscious, Rai said, “The EFPM is the need of the hour, which makes a difference to the people connected to the academics and contributes to the field making it contextually relevant.”
He added that the programme structure and study material are robust and hence makes it world-class. “Last but not the least, this programme is being offered by IIM Indore which is always socially conscious and looking forward to contributing to the society, nation and world as a whole,” Rai said.
Further, he advised the participants to find research topics which they feel connected to, which excite them—and then find someone who is equally excited about the topic to mentor and guide. “A research is worthy only if it is useful to someone,” Rai said, suggesting students pick up a relevant topic.
Singh shared insights on research, problems faced by the researchers, effectiveness criteria and the impression of research in the nation.
“I believe that research is questioning the status quo and offering a better alternative. Every researcher should invest in research to seek enjoyment of making a lasting contribution to knowledge or practise,” he said.
Discussing the dissertation and its preparation, Singh noted that it’s okay if one’s dissertation doesn’t fulfil all the criteria of research—but the researcher should feel proud of it while showing it to others.
“Be passionate about the topic you’re working on and be supervised by someone who gives equal importance to the rigour and relevance of your research,” he concluded.
The session was attended by the 35 registered participants from the new batch along with faculty members from IIM Indore.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)