 Idle Equipment At Medical Institutes To Be Relocated To Small Hospitals In Indore
HomeIndoreIdle Equipment At Medical Institutes To Be Relocated To Small Hospitals In Indore

Idle Equipment At Medical Institutes To Be Relocated To Small Hospitals In Indore

MGM Medical College issues internal orders for associated hospitals after orders from Medical Education Department

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 09:25 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to address the issue of unused medical equipment in government hospitals and medical colleges across the state, the medical education department has issued a directive to rationalize resources.

The orders were issued in view of the complaints suggesting that hundreds of machines, including critical diagnostic tools, have either been gathering dust or replaced with newer models, despite being fully functional.

This inefficient usage is now under review, and efforts are underway to redistribute idle machines to facilities in need. A letter from Bhopal has been sent to all medical institutions, requesting detailed information on the equipment currently in use and those lying idle. Additionally, hospitals have been asked to submit a list of machines they require.

Once the data is compiled, unused machines will be relocated to smaller hospitals or medical colleges, especially in underserved regions. Moreover, the medical education department has instructed medical colleges to ensure that necessary equipment for operating these machines is procured in advance to prevent disruptions in patient care. Clear guidelines have also been issued to doctors to ensure clarity in prescriptions for diagnostic procedures like CT scans and MRIs, aiming to avoid any confusion or delay.

Resource shortage in small hospitals

Many hospitals, particularly those in smaller towns and rural areas, face a dire need for essential medical equipment but lack the budget to procure them. Officials have pointed out that several recently established medical colleges are running with limited resources. By transferring unused machines from larger city hospitals, these smaller facilities will be better equipped, reducing the need for patients to travel to urban centres for essential tests.

"Instructions have been issued from Bhopal, seeking information on medical equipment. We upload all relevant data onto an online portal. The redistribution process will ensure efficient use of medical resources across the state.”

Dr Sanjay Dixit Dean, MGM Medical College

