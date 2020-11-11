IBA, bank unions conclude wage negotiations; over 8.5 lakh employees to get 15 % pay hike

The new wage revision would entail an additional yearly outgo of Rs 7,898 crore for the banks.





Wednesday ushered in good news for over 68,000 bankers of all Public sector banks, 9 private sector and 7 foreign banks, including 7000 working in the city. Following the wage agreement inked during the day in Mumbai wages of every banking staff and officer will go up by 15%.



The 11th bilateral agreement for 10 lakh bankers was signed between the representative of Indian Banks Association and the United Forum of Bank Unions in Mumbai on Wednesday.



As per the agreement there will be 15% increase, including 10.5% in salary and 4.4% in perks, in the salary bill of the banking staff. The

demand of this regard was pending from last 3 years. Mohan Krishna Shukla, MP State convenor of United Forum of Bank

Employees, informed that this agreement will be applicable to all 13 public sector banks including IDBI and 8 recently merged banks,

besides 9 private sector banks and 7 foreign banks employees. As per the agreement, in addition to salary increases, bankers will also be

paid performance linked incentives. Family pension will be increased by 30%. Further action will be taken

regarding the five-day banking and pension updating. In addition, there are some new benefits like annual encashment of earned leave.

Other service conditions have also been improved.