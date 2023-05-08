IAPEN starts Indore unit: To work for increasing awareness about right diet in society

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to increase awareness about proper diet, the International Association of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition India has started its new unit in Indore on May 6.

The unit was inaugurated by T Shivshankar, chief dietician, Tata Memorial Hospital. He discussed the role of new RDA adoption, while IAPEN Indore president Ravi Dosi discussed the challenge of COPD. CS Chamania shared his expertise on linking IAPEN with education.

Preeti Shukla, secretary, IAPEN Indore, while giving information about this, said that the aim behind the launch of this unit in Indore is to conduct activities and awareness programmes across the city. Programmes for planned and proper diet will be held in schools, colleges, townships and anganwadis so that people can get information about the correct diet free of cost.

This will also create awareness of clinical dietetics and many experts from outside will now connect with the city through IAPEN so that dieticians and doctors can also discuss new research and counsel their patients as well as local NGOs of the city together with those who are working in this field about the right diet.