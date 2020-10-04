i5 Summit 2020: IIM Indore's online entrepreneurship summit concludes on a high note

The three-day online i5 Summit, the annual entrepreneurship summit of IIM Indore, held in collaboration with IIT Indore, concluded on a high note, on Sunday. The last day of Summit was full of insights about digital health, new care models, and future growth.

The budding young managers and entrepreneurs got an opportunity to not only interact with the top experts and stalwarts but also share their ideas with them during the Summit.

The third day of the Summit began with the flagship event GetFunded, which provided a platform to budding entrepreneurs to present their ideas to the venture capitalists and also learn from their experiences.

As many as 12 startups participated in the event and Autonxt Automation Private Limited founded by Kaustubh Dhonde won the same. The runner-up was Go Float-Tech by Sarang Bora, Avi Jain and Darshan Hindoch.

The Summit facilitated further with discussion in Chai Pe Charcha as investors showed keen interest and engaged in deeper conversation with startups.

An interactive finance workshop was conducted by CA Suraj Singh, Co-Founder, Vruksh Ecosystem- an Innovation, Incubation, Mentoring, Maker & Entrepreneurship Ecosystem. The workshop started with the basics of personal finance and provided insights on capital market investing and mutual funds. Further discussions revolved around the methods of valuation of a business and how start-ups can raise funds for themselves.

Earlier, Dr Hariprasad, President, Apollo Hospitals shared his valuable insights on how innovation and adapting to change helped his journey from playing in the Ranji Trophy to becoming the president of Apollo Hospitals. He explained that the current pandemic has a dual impact on the healthcare system due to rising costs and lower revenues owing to major interventions. He briefed about the new normal and shared insights about how digital health would result in new care models, accelerating future growth. He concluded his note stressing about the importance of mental health in the present times, which forced us to adopt significant changes.