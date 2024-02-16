I Am alive, How Can It Be Named After Me: Tai

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation’s (IMC) first council meeting at the newly-constructed hall was filled with drama and ruckus and continued till evening on Thursday. Congress members raised the issue of renaming the new hall, initially named after former Lok Sabha Speaker and eight-time Indore MP Sumitra Mahajan, also fondly known as Tai, to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The opposition took out placards and alleged that the hall was initially decided to be named after Mahajan but was later changed to Atal Sadan, deeming it an insult to Tai and every woman.

Sumitra Mahajan was present when the opposition created a ruckus. She became emotional while responding to opposition members and said, 'I did not want this issue to be raised. When the proposal for my name came, I was angry and said, ask me first, I am alive. Why is it necessary to name the hall after me? I have more public welfare work to do and I want people to remember me for my deeds.’ She also supported the decision to rename the hall, asserting that there is no insult to her in it. She emphasised that her honour cannot be harmed, expressing gratitude for the love she has received from everyone.

Council meet begins with ‘Jai Shree Ram’

The council meeting began with 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans and Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav began addressing by saying 'Jai Shri Ram.' Upon hearing this, the entire house echoed with slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram.' Mayor Bhargav expressed that it is a matter of great fortune for them that after the consecration of Ram Temple, their house has been completed. Addresses on construction of the Ram Temple were made during the conference. Along with the speech, the Mayor repeated Lord Ram's name several times in the House.

Sound system goes awry in first council meet

The sound system went haywire during the first council meeting in the hall constructed after spending crores of rupees. Due to failure, the leader of opposition (LoP) had to carry a microphone in hand. The Mayor also faced problems due to the malfunctioning system, making it difficult for most people to hear him properly.

IMC receives Rs 142 crore less as octroi compensation

Responding to a question asked by the leader of opposition (LoP) Chintu Choukse regarding financial condition, Mayor Bhargav admitted that the IMC has received Rs 1,653 crore from the state government under various heads and had received Rs 142 crore less as octroi compensation. The Mayor explained that due to Ladli Behna Scheme, money has not been received from the state government for six months. All proposals presented in the meeting were approved amid uproar. During discussion in the Question Hour, several heated exchange took place between Congress and BJP members. Choukse also talked about bringing a censure motion against the Chief Minister. An argument arose between Chintu Choukse and MiC member Jitu Yadav, with the latter opposing everything said by Choukse.