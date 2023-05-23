HUMANE FACE OF POLICE: Daughter of poor family solemnised in Burhanpur

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): In Machalpura village, a young woman from a financially-challenged family was able to tie the knot due to the assistance of Hanskumar Jhinjhore, in-charge of Nimbola police station. A resident of Machalpura village, Kabal Tadvi Pathan's younger daughter Rubina’s wedding was fixed with Rahman Khan of Bodhkheda Yaval in Maharashtra.

After realising the dire financial situation of his family, Kabal Tadvi approached the police station for help seeking assistance from the in-charge of the police station. To his good fortune, Tadvi found the station in- charge to be an understanding guy who lend his help in finding a solution, so that Rubina gets married.

The men in khaki decided to gift clothes, household items and a bed to the bride on her wedding day which reassures that people like Hanskumar Jhinjhore in positions of authority are willing to help those in need.

The cops went with colleagues to the village, to welcome the wedding procession and helped them with their belongings. As Rubina's wedding procession arrived on Sunday evening, the police extended a warm welcome to the new couple and their families. Both the bride and the groom were greeted with open arms and the celebration was off to a fantastic start. Together with the relatives, he also solemnised the bride. Guests from Maharashtra were surprised to see this. The police stayed until the farewell of the bride.