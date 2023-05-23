 HUMANE FACE OF POLICE: Daughter of poor family solemnised in Burhanpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreHUMANE FACE OF POLICE: Daughter of poor family solemnised in Burhanpur

HUMANE FACE OF POLICE: Daughter of poor family solemnised in Burhanpur

The men in khaki decided to gift clothes, household items and a bed to the bride on her wedding day which reassures that people like Hanskumar Jhinjhore in positions of authority are willing to help those in need.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 01:46 AM IST
article-image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): In Machalpura village, a young woman from a financially-challenged family was able to tie the knot due to the assistance of Hanskumar Jhinjhore, in-charge of Nimbola police station. A resident of Machalpura village, Kabal Tadvi Pathan's younger daughter Rubina’s wedding was fixed with Rahman Khan of Bodhkheda Yaval in Maharashtra.

After realising the dire financial situation of his family, Kabal Tadvi approached the police station for help seeking assistance from the in-charge of the police station. To his good fortune, Tadvi found the station in- charge to be an understanding guy who lend his help in finding a solution, so that Rubina gets married.

The men in khaki decided to gift clothes, household items and a bed to the bride on her wedding day which reassures that people like Hanskumar Jhinjhore in positions of authority are willing to help those in need.

The cops went with colleagues to the village, to welcome the wedding procession and helped them with their belongings. As Rubina's wedding procession arrived on Sunday evening, the police extended a warm welcome to the new couple and their families. Both the bride and the groom were greeted with open arms and the celebration was off to a fantastic start. Together with the relatives, he also solemnised the bride. Guests from Maharashtra were surprised to see this. The police stayed until the farewell of the bride.

Read Also
Indore: Auto rickshaws on strike today, demand fixed route for e-rickshaws & more
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

HUMANE FACE OF POLICE: Daughter of poor family solemnised in Burhanpur

HUMANE FACE OF POLICE: Daughter of poor family solemnised in Burhanpur

Aravali Academy science stream excels in state-board exams in Chittorgarh

Aravali Academy science stream excels in state-board exams in Chittorgarh

BJP committed towards all-round development of town: Solanki

BJP committed towards all-round development of town: Solanki

Madhya Pradesh: Household items gutted in fire caused by faulty AC in Badnawar

Madhya Pradesh: Household items gutted in fire caused by faulty AC in Badnawar

Madhya Pradesh: Three killed in two separate road mishaps in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Three killed in two separate road mishaps in Alot