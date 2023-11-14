Humane Act By Indore Cops: Barricade Opened For Pregnant Woman During Modi’s Roadshow  

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police played Good Samaritan for a pregnant woman, who was suffering from labour pain, and sent her to a nearby hospital during PM Narendra Modi’s road show in the city on Tuesday.

The woman and her relative thanked the police for opening barricades to enable her to reach the hospital quickly. The incident happened near Subhash Chowk in Khajuri Bazar area around 4.30 pm where the police had placed barricades for the roadshow of PM Modi.

A pregnant woman suffering from labour pain was stopped by security personnel due to security reasons while going to the hospital with her aunt and was directed to proceed to the hospital through a diverted route.

Sanyogitaganj police station in charge Vijay Tiwari and his team were deployed there. After seeing the woman, Tiwari came there and talked with DIG Amit Singh and allowed the woman to pass from there itself.

The security personnel removed the barricade and allowed the woman to cross the road so that she could reach Saurabh Hospital easily otherwise she would have to travel about 2 kilometres to reach the hospital, TI Tiwari said.

