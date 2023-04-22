Hukumchand Mill workers pending dues issue: Government ready to pay Rs 174 crore in lump sum but not interest

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Around 6000 labour families of Hukumchand Mills have now formally received a new proposal from the Madhya Pradesh Housing and Infrastructure Development Board for payment of their pending dues. The labourers have been told that the government is ready to pay the settlement amount of Rs 229 crore fixed by the official liquidator in the year 2002.

“As the government has already paid Rs 55 crore, the remaining amount of Rs 173.87 crore will be paid in a lump sum if the labourers are ready to sign the agreement so that the matter can be resolved completely in the court,” a letter issued by the board said.

This means that the board had not entertained the demand of interest on the pending amount.

If the labourer accepted the proposal, 42.49 acres of land of the closed mills will be freed for utilisation. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav has been trying to solve this three-decade-old issue ever since he assumed office. Initially, he had proposed to build an IT park on the land after paying the pending dues of labourers. Now a new proposal has come from the Housing Board. Board's commissioner Chandramauli Shukla. Shukla has given a written letter regarding the board’s offer to the workers after the meeting in Indore on Friday.

Labour leader Narendra Sridhar said that in the settlement of a mill in Ujjain, the principal amount was Rs 58-59 crore only, on which interest of Rs 100 crore was paid.

“We demand that under one country one law, we should also get interest on our pending dues. We have been waiting for our rights for 32 years. The court had also stated that the interest should be given,” he added.

