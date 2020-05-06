How to apply for E-passes to travel inter-districts in MP? Here's all you need to know

The district administration has started the process of issuing e-passes for people who live in other districts but are stranded here due to lockdown. According to officials, there are a large number of people who had come to the city for religious, educational, tourism purpose from another district, but could not go back due to the lockdown.

These e-passes will be issued on MAPIT portal https://mapit.gov.in/covid-19/

Some basic information is required to be given online along with the application - 1 Proof of residence of Madhya Pradesh (photo of the document taken by mobile phone). 2 Registration number of the vehicle in which they are going to travel. 3. The number of persons travelling. The e-pass will be available to the applicant within 48 hours from the start of service on the mobile itself. Applicants from other districts of Madhya Pradesh whose applications have been rejected earlier can apply again on the portal.

3706 passes issued to locals stranded in other states

The issuing of passes to residents of the district stranded outside the State is getting a huge response. The facility of issuing e-pass to such people was introduced on Tuesday at portal https://mapit.gov.in/covid-19/.

Vivek Shotriya, IDA CEO and Nodal officer for issuing these passes, informed that in 2 days they have issued 3706 passes to the applicants. Our time limit of issuing the e-passes is within 48 hours of receiving the application, but in most cases we are issuing the passes within a few hours.