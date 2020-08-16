How Indoreans celebrated Independence day amid pandemic?

Indore: City immersed in patriotic fervour and celebrated Independence Day on August 15 in various ways. Though the public gathering was restricted to a maximum 5 people, this did not steal away the charm of the day as people found other ways to show love for the country.

Various running and cycling events that gather about 500 fitness activists were organised as virtual events this year. The biggest run of the country Fit India Freedom Run organised by the Government of India started from Aug 15 and will conclude on Oct 2.

Khajrana Ganesh decorated with tricolour was among the most trending photographs in the city. Ganesha adorned with tricolour tikka and mukut became the Indori way to wish each other. Further, similar photos from Mahakal temple, Ujjain were also trending in city portals.

Collector Manish Singh hoisted the national flag at the Collectorate. All the employees of the department were present and maintained social distancing as per norms.