Horrific accident in MP: 3-year-old decapitated after tractor rams into bike in Guna

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): In a horrific road accident in Guna, a 3-year-old girl was killed after her head got cut off from torso when a high speeding tractor rammed into a stationary bike on Sunday afternoon. Four others have been injured in the accident.

The accident happened on Guna-Ashoknagar road in Rusalla village. A motorcycle was parked on the side of the road when a speeding tractor went out of control and rammed into it killing the 3-year-old and injuring the other four on the bike.

Tractor seized

All the injured are residents of Raghogarh area and have been admitted to Aaron Civil Hospital.

The police have registered a case in the matter and sent the girl’s body for postmortem. The tractor has also been seized by the police.

The name of the deceased is Vandana Bai Sapera (3), while the injured include Sona Bai (23), Govind Singh (5), Sharmanath (25), Siddhunath (20).

