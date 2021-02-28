Honour killing in Indore

Indore: In an apparent ‘honour killing’ incident, brothers of a newlyweded girl killed her husband at Moti Tabela Square in Raoji Bazar police station area, on Sunday noon. Raoji Bazar PS in-charge inspector Savita Choudhary said the victim is Sameer Khan, a native of Dewas, and the accused are Abdul Ayaz and Abdul Waqar resident of Moti Tabela area. TI Choudhary added two months ago, the deceased Sameer had married Alma, daughter of Abdul Naeem and sister Abdul Ayaz and Abdul Waqar. Police said Sameer along with Alma came to Indore on Sunday to meet Alma’s father Abdul Naeem, who is ailing. They all had lunch together and after that had tea. Later, Sameer and Abdul went outside the house to talk.

Murder:They went strolli-ng till Moti Tabela Square where they had an argument and started fighting. Later, Abdul Waqar joined the fight and they both stabbed Sameer and fled from the place. Police sources said the brothers were unhappy with the marriage and especially because they had eloped. Marriage: Two months ago, Sameer had eloped with Alma from Indore and married her and started living together in Dewas. Police on alert: After the incident, police activated their sources and circulated pictures of the accused. Police are searching the accused in the area and also scanning CCTV footage of the incident and the movement of the accused.