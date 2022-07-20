e-Paper Get App

Honey trap gang busted in Ratlam district

A man, Nandavata, Ratlam resident Samarth (32) has lodged a complaint against seven accused for being involved in honey trapping at the Industrial area police station here.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 12:28 AM IST
article-image
Honey Trap |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Seven members, including a woman of a honey trap gang were arrested here for blackmailing, extortion, assault and other offences.

A man, Nandavata, Ratlam resident Samarth (32) has lodged a complaint against seven accused for being involved in honey trapping at the Industrial area police station here.

Acting on the complaint, the station in-charge OP Singh constituted a team to catch the accused who according to him have been involved in honey-trapping earlier too. According to the complainant, a woman named Poonam contacted him over the phone and called him to meet her at her home on July 14.

When Samarth reached there, the other six gang members assaulted him physically, filmed his obscene videos with women and demanded rupees five lakh. The victim was asked to pay for the failing which he was threatened with making his video clips viral.

OP Singh said, “They have been sent to jail for the crime of duping five other people in the same manner". The arrested accused are criminals and many cases are registered against them at various police stations of the city for illegal recovery, extortion, assault, robbery, attempt to murder, etc.

Read Also
Ratlam: Railway traffic on Mumbai-Delhi route restarted
article-image
HomeIndoreHoney trap gang busted in Ratlam district

RECENT STORIES

NEET test centre innerwear removal case: Candidates share their thoughts on dress codes and...

NEET test centre innerwear removal case: Candidates share their thoughts on dress codes and...

Bihar: Young man stabbed for watching Nupur Sharma's video in Sitamarhi

Bihar: Young man stabbed for watching Nupur Sharma's video in Sitamarhi

Filmmaker Avinash Das detained for sharing Amit Shah's photo with jailed IAS officer

Filmmaker Avinash Das detained for sharing Amit Shah's photo with jailed IAS officer

Mumbai: Split in Shiv Sena caused by BJP & not by rebels, claims Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Split in Shiv Sena caused by BJP & not by rebels, claims Uddhav Thackeray

Kapil Wadhawan paid high commissions to Avinash Bhosale’s firms for loan negotiations when no such...

Kapil Wadhawan paid high commissions to Avinash Bhosale’s firms for loan negotiations when no such...