Honey trap gang busted in Ratlam district

Honey Trap |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Seven members, including a woman of a honey trap gang were arrested here for blackmailing, extortion, assault and other offences.

A man, Nandavata, Ratlam resident Samarth (32) has lodged a complaint against seven accused for being involved in honey trapping at the Industrial area police station here.

Acting on the complaint, the station in-charge OP Singh constituted a team to catch the accused who according to him have been involved in honey-trapping earlier too. According to the complainant, a woman named Poonam contacted him over the phone and called him to meet her at her home on July 14.

When Samarth reached there, the other six gang members assaulted him physically, filmed his obscene videos with women and demanded rupees five lakh. The victim was asked to pay for the failing which he was threatened with making his video clips viral.

OP Singh said, “They have been sent to jail for the crime of duping five other people in the same manner". The arrested accused are criminals and many cases are registered against them at various police stations of the city for illegal recovery, extortion, assault, robbery, attempt to murder, etc.