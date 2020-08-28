Honey Trap Case: Woman, 3 others arrested for blackmailing man from Ujjain

Indore: A woman and three others including her husband were arrested for attempting to blackmail a resident of Ujjain for Rs 5 lakhs with the threat that they would implicate him in a false rape case if he failed to pay.

IT ALL STARTED WITH A MISSED CALL

The victim approached MIG police station and lodged a complaint on Thursday in which he said that he had received a missed call notification on his mobile phone. He later made a phone call to the number and a woman named Pinky (named changed) told him that she had mistakenly made the call to him. But the woman reportedly started talking to him over the phone. Later, she befriended him and they started talking frequently.

ASKED VICTIM TO HER ROOM

Investigating officer SI Manish Lahore from MIG police station said that the complainant is a farmer and he often visits the city for mandi work on Thursday. He came to the city to sell onions on Thursday when the girl talked to him and told him to come and meet her at her place.