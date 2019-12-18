Honey Trap case: Shweta told Aarti not to ask for less than Rs 3 cr

Indore: Shweta Vijay Jain, one of the accused in honey trap case, was familiar to Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) superintendent engineer (now suspended) Harbhajan Singh and it was she who suggested another accused Aarti Dayal to extort Rs 3 crore from him.

This confession was made by Aarti, which came to fore through the charge sheet filed by Palasia police in a local court on Monday.

Shweta Vijay Jain, who knew Harbhajan for last 10 years, had introduced Aarti to him. According to Aarti, Shweta told her that she makes obscene video clips of senior officers like Harbhajan and then extort money from them.

Shweta told Aarti and Monica that they all will make lot of money from Harbhajan if his obscene video clips are made.

As per the charge sheet, obscene video clips of Harbhajan Singh with Monica Yadav were made at two city hotels on August 18 and 30. Omprakash Kori had helped in making the videos.

On September 4, Aarti and Monica made a WhatsApp call to Singh and blackmailed him for Rs 3 crore.

He gave Rs 60,000 to Aarti even as she pressed for nothing less than Rs 2 crore. On September 17, Singh lodged complaint with Palasia police and honey trap racket case involving eight accused including the above-mentioned quartet (Shweta, Aarti, Monica, Kori), Shweta, Barkha Soni, Rupa Ahirwar and Abhishek came to fore.

All ‘secrets’ in gadgets with Hyderabad lab: The names of politicians and bureaucrats involved in the honey trap case are in the gadgets, including pen drives, mobile phones, hard disc and laptops, which were seized from the accused. All the gadgets were sent for forensic test to Hyderabad-based lab on the directives of Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High court. The charge sheet produced in the court had mention of only Harbhajan Singh, eight accused in the case and witnesses. Other people, whose obscene videos were made, do not figure in the charge sheet.