Honey trap case in Indore: District Court issues summon against Harbhajan following rape complaint

Indore: In the honey trap case, the court under additional and session judge (ADJ-1) Deepak Gupta issued notice to the suspended engineer of Indore Municipal Corporation Harbhajan Singh on Monday. He has been accused of raping a woman who is now in the Indore Central Jail in the honey trap case.

The notice issued by the court states that the woman has alleged that she had been called to a city hotel by accused Harbhajan where he raped her.

With help of the jail authorities, the victim woman complained to the police officials.

After registering an FIR in the case the woman was produced in the magistrate court. The court sent her for medical examination and also asked for the hotel records and other evidence.