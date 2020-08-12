Honey Trap Case: High Court to hold in-camera hearing on Thursday

Indore: Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court is going to hold on Thursday in camera hearing on petitions pertaining to honey trap case involving many bureaucrats and politicians.

In its last hearing, the court had directed for in camera proceedings so that the names of persons, who are not involved in the crime but have had conversation with the accused, do not go into public domain.

Following the directives of the court on July 27, Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing into the infamous honey trap case had submitted before the HC a list of persons whose names cropped up during investigation.

The SIT chief had also submitted in the court a detailed progress report right from day one till present day in chronological order and other steps taken by him in the matter of investigation.