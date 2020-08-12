Honey Trap Case: High Court to hold in-camera hearing on Thursday

Indore: Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court is going to hold on Thursday in camera hearing on petitions pertaining to honey trap case involving many bureaucrats and politicians.
In its last hearing, the court had directed for in camera proceedings so that the names of persons, who are not involved in the crime but have had conversation with the accused, do not go into public domain.
Following the directives of the court on July 27, Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing into the infamous honey trap case had submitted before the HC a list of persons whose names cropped up during investigation.
The SIT chief had also submitted in the court a detailed progress report right from day one till present day in chronological order and other steps taken by him in the matter of investigation.
Advocate general Purushaindra Kaurav had told the court that there were names of various persons in the conversation with the accused person. He had also stated that conversations between A and B cannot be a crime and whether some crime has taken place or not has to be looked into and therefore, their names should not be disclosed in the public domain.
He had prayed for in camera proceeding, a request which was granted by the court and fixed August 13 for hearing.
The advocate general and the SIT chief will be present during the in camera proceedings.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)