History repeats itself, man holds son’s marriage at home just like his own in MP's Mandsaur

Mandsaur: A couple tied the knot in a small ceremony in Mandsaur on Monday. The couple performed all rituals and yet managed to keep the ceremony cosy and simple, instead of the regular big fat Indian weddings.

The bride, Priya Bansal of Bhilwara arrived with her family at the residence of the groom Siddharth Agrawal. Siddharth, a chartered accountant by profession, said that his parents had also gotten married in their house 47 years ago in 1973. Groom’s father, Nandkishore Agrawal, is a social worker and was excited and blessed the couple.

Bride’s father Bharat Bansal said that rituals like riding the horse, taking out wedding procession among others were carried out by the families with devotion. The entire wedding happened inside the house with blessings of Pt Durgashankar Joshi. Both families invited limited guests and maintained social distancing. Everyone at the wedding was seen wearing masks and abundantly using sanitiser. Nandkishore Agrawal said that they were going to opt for a resort as the venue, but looking at current circumstances a simple wedding was the best alternative. Bharat Bansal also said that he was happy as his daughter got married in the presence of the people that actually care about her.

Pt Joshi said that he has been conducting weddings for the last 50 years and the traditional wedding of olden days is returning. The groom said that any occasion becomes special if loved ones are there to attend. Bride Priya also seemed excited about her new life and thanked the guests for their presence.