HIQ, HIQ: General store owners held for selling liquor in Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa police arrested four general store owners for illegally selling liquor at their establishments in the city on Monday. Sendhwa police station in-charge Rajesh Yadav said that he had received information about the shopkeepers through his informers. Acting on a tip-off, Yadav and his team launched a crackdown on shops of the accused under the guidance of SDOP Kamal Singh Chauhan. More than 46 litres of liquor worth Rs 12k were seized from their possession.

12 lakh of crude liquor worth Rs 720 was confiscated from the shop of Kalu Bheel, a resident of Eet Bhatte. 20 beer cans and six bottles of 13.9 litres, worth Rs 4,200 were found in possession of Raja Singh Gautam. Similarly, different types of alcohol of 12.77 litres worth Rs 3,380 were found in the shop of Ganpat Bhand on Niwali Road. Lastly, shop owner Girish Bhabar was caught with 7.7 litres of liquor worth Rs 3,760. Deputy inspector Rajendra Solanki, cops Kamlesh Sawner, Sanjeev Patil, Lokesh Patil, Lal Singh and others were also present.