Hindi Being One Of Our Main Languages Holds Cultural Heritage: IIM-I Director

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Praising Hindi language for its ability to guide people, offering clarity and wisdom, IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai said, ‘The cornerstone of our culture lies in our languages, with Hindi being one of the main languages that holds this cultural heritage.’

A programme was organised to mark Hindi Diwas at IIM Indore on Monday where Rai underscored the importance of Hindi language in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape. Speaking about the vital role of languages in shaping a nation's culture and identity, Rai highlighted the need to understand the profound connection between language, culture and civilisation.

He stressed that just as Sanskriti (culture) and Sabhyata (civilisation) are nurtured by language, Hindi, as a language, too, plays a pivotal role in preserving and propagating our rich cultural heritage. Rai highlighted that today's youth often possess individual morals but lack a collective social moral compass.

He stressed the importance of providing direction to these morals and values through Hindi, which serves as a medium for guiding society and preserving their cultural roots. He spoke about the uniqueness of Hindi, pointing out that it is written exactly as it is spoken and that it has absorbed words and influences from many other languages, making it a rich and adaptable medium.

Read Also IIM Indore Climbs Six Places In Financial Times Global Masters In Management Rankings 2024

Rai underlined the need to guide society, culture and the nation itself by incorporating the knowledge found in Indian languages into our lives. He urged everyone, even those unfamiliar with Hindi, to make an effort to speak and preserve it, along with all Indian languages.

He explained that speaking these languages helps to connect people and maintain unity, emphasising that Indian languages are essential for keeping the nation united. ‘Treat your language with the same respect and care as your mother, as it nourishes and shapes your identity just like a mother nurtures her child,’ he said.

Read Also IIT Indore Develops A Powerful Weapon Against Tuberculosis; Know More Here

This year's celebration featured an engaging panel discussion titled, ‘Digital Age of Media and Hindi Journalism.’ The panel collectively agreed that while the digital age presents challenges, it also provides opportunities to expand the reach of Hindi, ensuring its role as a vital force in shaping India's future cultural and linguistic landscape.

In addition to the panel discussion, the celebration included the launch of annual Hindi magazine ‘Gyaan Shikhar,’ featuring insightful contributions from IIM Indore community. Winners of the Antakshari competition conducted during the Hindi Fortnight were awarded, adding a competitive and festive spirit to the occasion.