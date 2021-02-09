Hilink City​ case: Nephew​, 4 others held ​​for robbing aunt’s place

Indore

The crime branch arrested a gang of five people from Dhar district in connection with the robbery at the house of a ​chartered ​accountant and theft at the house of a medicine trader in Hilink City Township on Chhota Bangarda road under Aerodrome police station jurisdiction. Interestingly, the kingpin of the gang is ​the nephew of the complainant (CA’s mother) and he has allegedly confessed ​his crime.

DIG Manish Kapooria said that the incident took place at the house of CA Nikhil Chopra and medicine trader Rakesh Jain in the township in the intervening night of January 30 and 31, 2021. The robbers not only robbed Nikhil’s elderly parents but they attacked ​them with a stick​, injuring the elderly couple. ​Later, the accused committed theft at ​Jain's locked house. The robbers took away cash and valuables worth Rs 21 lakh from both the houses. They also pelted stones ​when some of the residents ​challenged them.

The crime branch team with the help of Aerodrome police station staff team started investigation and examined hundreds of CCTVs installed at various locations including entry and exit points.

Police came to know that a gang of Bag​h​ and Tanda town in Dhar district was involved in the crime. ASP (crime) Guru Prasad Parashar and ASP Prashant Choubey were guiding the team. Acting on a tip-off, the police team managed to arrest five people from ​near ​Navda Panth area. They were reportedly ​selling the stolen goods when the police arrested them.

The accused were identified as 32-year-old Pintu Jain, a resident of Tanda town in Dhar district, Mangu Singh of Piprani, Ramesh Alawa of Piprani, Mukam Singh of Tanda and Ravindra alias Ravi Singh of Tanda. A gold chain, a gold bangle and a ring were recovered from the accused.

The accused allegedly confessed ​stealing ​the​​ valuables from the house of CA Nikhil. They ​ also confessed ​committing ​theft at another house.

Accused Pintu is the kingpin of the gang and he along with Mangu had recced​ the area. They later informed other accomplices and committed robbery and theft as per their plan.

Pintu is the nephew (brother’s son) of CA Nikhil’s mother Nirmala so he knew about the valuables at her house. He also knew about the family situation. About a dozen people reached the township in two ​ and ​four-wheeler​s​ and they committed the crime. ​During the robbery, Nikhil’s father Ajeet ​challenged them and one of the accused attacked him and his wife Nirmala with a stick.

So far, five persons have been arrested and the police are searching for other accomplices involved in the crime. Accused Mangu is guest faculty in a government school while Pintu runs a grocery shop. Accused Ravindra is a garment trader and Mukam also runs a grocery shop in his town. The accused are being questioned further.

Pintu ​told police that he was addicted to gambling and had run up a huge debt and so he decided to rob his aunt's place.