Hike in civic charges suspended across MP after Indore roars

Indore: Following a huge public pressure mounted by Indore residents, the state government on Thursday suspended hike in municipal taxes across the state two days after Indore Municipal Corporation announced the new tax regime amidst growing Covid-19 cases. "Respecting the sentiments of Indoreans, the state government has suspended hike in all types of taxes and users charges," water resource minister Tulsiram Silawat told reporters in the afternoon here.

In the evening, the order was released but it only had mention of suspension of taxes imposed citing MP Municipality (Consumer Charges for Water Supply, Sewerage and Solid Waste Management Services) Rules 2020. The order did not mention about Madhya Pradesh Municipality (Determination of taxable property value of building/land) Rules, 2020 which means the new tax regime on property will remain in force.

While the city is reeling under severe Covid-19 wave, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Tuesday doubled water and garbage tax and rolled out new charges for sewerage. Besides, it made provision for collection of property tax as the collector's guidelines.