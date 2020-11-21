Highest: 546 test corona positive, three deaths in Indore

Indore: Number of positive patients breached all the previous records on Saturday and even crossed 500 mark for the first time.

A steep rise in cases were seen as 54 more cases were increased in a day.

As many as 546 patients were found positive out of 5255 sample reports received on Saturday. It is not only the highest number of cases recorded but also the highest number of samples tested in a day.

Rate of positive patients was recorded at 10.39 percent and total number of patients reached to 37661. Three deaths were reported due to which total number of deaths reached to 732, so far.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Saturday night was 467041. As many as 4668 amples were tested negative on Saturday.

Department has taken 5008 more samples for testing including 2806 RTPCR samples and 2202 Rapid Antigen Tests.

As many as 2825 patients are going under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 34104 patients have been discharged so far.

298 patients added in discharged after reconciliation

As many as 298 patients were added to the discharged patients list on Saturday as reconciliation.

Health officials said that these were the patients who were discharged but were not informed by hospitals.