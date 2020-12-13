High student drop-out rate reason for inadequate skilled labour: Misra

Indore: Pepsico HR director Bhavya Misra here on Sunday said high rate of student dropout from education institutions and the issue of quality of education are responsible for inadequate skilled labour.

Around 97 per cent children enrol in primary education and 70 per cent of these enrol in higher secondary. However, just 26 per cent of students enrol in higher education. “We need to address this gap and understand the issue of quality of education. This is the reason why we aren’t being able to find skilled labour,’ she said during IIM Indore’s event Prabodhan.

Prabodhan, the annual HR and leadership conclave of executive post graduate programme in management (EPGP) students of IIM Indore, concluded on Sunday.

The two-day fest saw two panel discussions, a quiz, case study competition and also provided a platform to the participants from across the nation to interact with top HR leaders and experts who shared their success stories.

The highlight of the second day of Prabodhan was a panel discussion on the topic –“Is the Indian Workforce Ready for Aatmanirbhar Bharat—Challenges and the way ahead”.

Misra; Gaurav Pandit, director, talent management, Flipkart; Prakhar Tripathi, director, Deloitte India; and Santosh Ghate, managing vice president & head HR, Gartner India were the panellists for the session.

Sharing his views on Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Ghate noted that 7 percent of Indian population is below the poverty line and only 1 percent of India earns more than Rs 17 lakh; while 10 percent earns around Rs 53-70 lakh.

‘Being Aatmanirbhar is about that 90 percent of the population of the nation. Aatmanirbhar Bharat isn’t about cutting India from the world—it’s about Make in India and Make for the World,” he said.

He noted that education, financial inclusion and access to credit; and ease of doing business are the three important pillars to achieve Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Pandit noted that skilled labour force plays an important role in developing a self-reliant nation. “MSMEs play a major role in our GDP and enhancing the economy. It’s time to create more opportunities for the people wherein they can get trainings to enhance their skills and encourage their business. Youth these days prefer government jobs to attain financial stability. The inequity needs to be addressed at multiple levels in terms of investments as well in order to get a skilled workforce,” he said.

Speaking on work from home and digitisation, Tripathi mentioned that if we have to compete as a country at global scale, digitisation is the key—be it manufacturing or any other sector. “Digitization is imperative and changes the nature of job and the way any job is performed. Organizations' capability to create unique value proposition will depend upon how they can bring out superior quality products at lesser cost,” he said.

The book titled ‘Chalo Naya Sapna Bunte Hain’ by Shiv Kumar, EPGP Batch 2020-21 participant was also launched.

The case study competition of Prabodhan—‘Manthan’ witnessed around 150 submissions, competing for cash prizes worth Rs 1 lakh, and certifications worth Rs 53,000.

An interactive digital quiz was also conducted on the concluding day where the participant teams competed for prizes worth Rs 30,000.