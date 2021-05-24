High Court directs Indore collector for relief on essential items

Indore: The Jabalpur bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday directed Indore collector Manish Singh to allow sale of essential items like vegetable, fruits and ration during corona curfew also.

“The court asked Indore collector to issue a notification removing some of the restrictions with permitting sale of vegetables, fruits and grocery,” said Chanchal Gupta, who was one of the interveners on petitions related to Covid-19. Lately, Singh had issued an order completely banning sale of vegetables and fruits and sale of ration from shop counters. Gupta had moved an intervener application in the court following which the direction has been issued.

Government should monitor black fungus cases: HC

Following a petition related to black fungus cases, Jabalpur bench on Monday directed the state government to monitor cases of the deadly disease and ensure that patients get injections required for its treatment. The court stated that strict monitoring of black fungus cases is required. It is also required that injections and other drugs required for treatment is provided to patients, the court said.