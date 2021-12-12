​Heritage train cancelled from Dec 13 to 17

Mhow

Western Railway Ratlam Division is running between Mhow to Patalpani, Choral, Kalakund. Due to the lack of tourists in the heritage train, it has been cancelled by Western Railway Ratlam Division from December 13 to December 17.

Mhow station manager Shantilal Patidar said that for the last two-three weeks, very few passengers were going in the heritage train. Even on Saturday, Sunday, only 30 to 40 tourists were travelling on the train. In view of the lack of tourists, keeping in mind the economic loss to the railways, Western Railway has cancelled the heritage train for one week with immediate effect from December 13.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 01:09 AM IST