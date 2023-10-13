Helipads And Airstrips To Be Under Special Watch: Dy EC 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Helipads and airstrips of the state will be under special watch during the assembly elections, said Ajay Bhadoo, deputy election commissioner of Election Commission of India (ECI). He added that airports are already under watch as CISF is deployed there. But helipads and airstrips escape close scrutiny. We are also establishing proper coordination with the Airport Authority of India (AAI) and CISF to curb the movement of unauthenticated money.

Bhadoo was interacting with media here on Thursday on the sidelines of a review meeting held at Brilliant Convention Centre. Once again he appealed to the voters to show the zeal for voting and make a record of the highest percentage of voting in the forthcoming poll.

Election preparations of Indore, Ujjain div reviewed

Earlier, Bhadoo and chief election officer of the state Anupam Rajan reviewed the preparations for the assembly elections-2023 in a meeting of collectors and superintendents of police of all the districts of Indore and Ujjain divisions at the Brilliant Convention Center.

All collectors and superintendents of police attending the meeting were informed about the preparations made for the elections in their districts. Indore commissioner Malsingh, Ujjain commissioner Sanjay Goyal, Ujjain IG Santosh Kumar Singh, police commissioner Indore Makrand Deouskar, inspector general of police Rakesh Gupta were also present in the meeting along with other officials of the Election Commission.

'Ensure there is no duplication in voter list'

It was directed in the meeting that there should be no duplication in the voter list and names of dead people should be removed from the list. EPIC cards of voters whose names have been added to the list should be printed and distributed quickly. All returning officers should visit the polling stations of their area and ensure availability of all basic facilities at the polling stations. Polling stations with more than 1,550 voters should be divided into two parts for the convenience of the voters and a new polling station should be set-up in the same premises or in a nearby building. The facilities of the polling team and security personnel coming to vote at the polling station should be taken care of.

To maintain law and order, restrictive and district-wide action should be taken against people with criminal tendencies. To prevent material influencing elections, vehicles should be strictly checked by putting up checkpoints within the district, at the borders and state borders. Strict action should be taken against illegal manufacturing and transportation of liquor. Flying squad and SST should work diligently.

Collectors and superintendents of police of Indore, Barwani, Dhar, Khandwa, Jhabua, Burhanpur, Alirajpur, Khargone, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar Malwa, Shajapur, Dewas, Mandsaur, Ratlam were present in the meeting.

No ban on Garba during Navratri

Deputy election commissioner of ECI Ajay Bhadoo has clarified that there is no ban on organising Garba in Navratri. However, this event should not b eused for political motivation, he said. There is no ban on organising any religious function. He was replying to a question asked about the status of organising Garba during election.

