 Heightened Vigilance On MP-Maha Border Ahead Of Assembly Polls
Heightened Vigilance On MP-Maha Border Ahead Of Assembly Polls

This proactive measure involves setting up multiple check posts to monitor and regulate movement across the inter-state border.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 12:58 AM IST
Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): In light of the ongoing nomination process for the Maharashtra assembly elections, the authorities have intensified vigilance along the MP-Maharashtra border. This proactive measure involves setting up multiple check posts to monitor and regulate movement across the inter-state border.

Khetia village in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh, strategically located near the border, is adjacent to Maharashtra, separated by the narrow KhedDigar drain, measuring approximately 30 to 40 feet across.

'Bring Positive Change In Life To Counter Stress,' Says Dr Madhvi Patel At Seminar In Indore
The Nandurbar district administration has established specialised check posts at key locations including Bhamrata and Khed, where thorough inspections of vehicles are being conducted. Historical patterns from previous assembly and Lok Sabha elections indicate that the Khetia police frequently intercept significant amounts of unaccounted money at these border check posts, while Maharashtra police have reported substantial seizures of illegal liquor.

The authorities are keenly noting the details of vehicles passing through these check posts to prevent any illegal activities. With the impending elections, the Khetia police station team has heightened its operational readiness, ensuring security and compliance with electoral regulations.

