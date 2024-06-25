Height Of Negligence: 70-Bed Paediatric Ward In Hukumchand Poly Clinic Inoperative Post Pandemic

Locked paediatric ward of Hukumchand Hospital |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The health department's commitment to patient care is under scrutiny as the 70-bed paediatric ward at Hukumchand Poly Clinic remains locked and unused for nearly three years post-pandemic. Despite being equipped with modern facilities capable of treating critically ill children, the ward, established during the COVID-19 crisis, has not been operational since.

While government hospitals such as Chacha Nehru Hospital, MY Hospital, MTH Hospital and Government PC Sethi Hospital currently admit children, including new-borns, the dormant paediatric ICU at Hukumchand Poly Clinic could significantly enhance the city's healthcare capacity. The existing paediatric ICU beds in city's government hospitals total around 30, often forcing patients to seek treatment at private facilities due to high demand.

'Starting the paediatric ward at Hukumchand Poly Clinic would increase the number of paediatric ICU beds in the city to 100, providing much-needed relief to the healthcare system. However, the lack of initiative from responsible authorities to mobilise this facility is evident,' health department staff said.

However, officials have cited the need for additional staff and have communicated this requirement to higher authorities in Bhopal, but no progress has been reported. Meanwhile, officials have also been planning to shift the ward to the district hospital. Yet, with no clear timeline on the completion of the district hospitalís construction.

Patients from nearby districts, including Dhar, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Khargone, Khandwa and Barwani, frequently travel to Indore for better medical treatment. The operational paediatric ward could alleviate the burden on existing hospitals and provide essential care to a larger population.

We have written a letter to Bhopal regarding the requirement of staff. We will start the ward as soon as they get the staffís appointment. --- Dr BS Saitya, CMHO, Indore

Number of paediatric beds in government hospitals

Hospitals Beds

Chacha Nehru Hospital 100 beds

Chacha Nehru ICU 20 beds

MYH Chest Ward 100 beds

MTH Hospital New Born Unit 100 beds

Govt PC Sethi Hospital 40 beds

Govt PC Sethi NICU 20 beds

Govt PC Sethi NHDU 7 beds

PC Sethi Paediatric ICU 7 beds