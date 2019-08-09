Heavy to very heavy rain in Indore, Ujjain div today

Indore: The meteorological department has warned of heavy rain in 36 districts including all the districts of Indore and Ujjain division on Friday. According to meteorological department, these districts will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 9.

The city recorded over 1.5 inches of rainfall from Wednesday to Thursday morning. But it received sporadic rain and recorded only 2.4 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Thursday, taking the season’s total to 568 mm (22.44 inches).

On Thursday, citizens woke up to a misty morning and it was expected that it will rain heavily but city recorded sporadic rain in different parts of the city.

“Depression over north Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood moved to north-west with a speed of about 40 km/ph. It is very likely to move further and weaken gradually into a well marked low pressure area during next 48 hours,” a met department official said wishing anonymity.

These weather conditions will cause fairly widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated place in western Madhya Pradesh.

On Thursday, city recorded maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius, which was one degree below normal while the minimum temperature at 22.6 degrees Celsius was one degree above normal.