 Heavy Rains In Mumbai: Morning Flight Cancelled, Train Operations Unaffected
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreHeavy Rains In Mumbai: Morning Flight Cancelled, Train Operations Unaffected

Heavy Rains In Mumbai: Morning Flight Cancelled, Train Operations Unaffected

In view of this, IndiGo cancelled its flight 6E 294/232, which arrives in the city from Mumbai at 8.10 am and goes back to Mumbai at 8.40 am.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 01:31 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of heavy rains in Mumbai and the red alert issued by the weather department for Thursday, one morning flight for Mumbai was cancelled. On the other hand train operations remained unaffected. Heavy rains which started in Mumbai on Wednesday continued on Thursday morning also.

In view of this, IndiGo cancelled its flight 6E 294/232, which arrives in the city from Mumbai at 8.10 am and goes back to Mumbai at 8.40 am. Officials said that the airline decided to cancel the flight in the morning and informed the passengers about it. However, due to lack of information, many passengers reached the airport and expressed their displeasure.

Read Also
Mumbai Rains: Day Starts Fine But Spells Of Rain Begin, Check Updates
article-image

However, seeing the danger due to bad weather, the passengers calmed down. The airline gave them the option of a refund and re-taking the flight in the evening. The passengers were also troubled by the fact that no other flight was available for Mumbai before evening. No effect on train movement On the other hand, the operation of trains to and from Mumbai remained unaffected, despite the heavy rains.

Mumbai-Indore Avantika Express that left Mumbai on Wednesday night reached the city in the morning and Daund-Indore Express also reached the city on time on Thursday morning. Although en route both the trains were delayed by about 45 minutes, but later they covered this delay. On Thursday, Avantika Express and Daund Express train departed on time.

FPJ Shorts
Pramod Tiwari Slams Modi Govt On Economy And Foreign Policy; Condemns Vandalism Of Swaminarayan Temple In California
Pramod Tiwari Slams Modi Govt On Economy And Foreign Policy; Condemns Vandalism Of Swaminarayan Temple In California
Mayawati Criticises Yogi Govt’s New Mandate For Shop Nameplates, Links It To Electoral Politics
Mayawati Criticises Yogi Govt’s New Mandate For Shop Nameplates, Links It To Electoral Politics
Rajasthan: Former OSD Lokesh Sharma Demands Interrogation With Ashok Gehlot In Phone Tapping Case
Rajasthan: Former OSD Lokesh Sharma Demands Interrogation With Ashok Gehlot In Phone Tapping Case
Navi Mumbai: 2 Arrested In Koparkhairane For 10 House-Breaking Cases; ₹14 Lakh In Stolen Valuables Recovered From Accused
Navi Mumbai: 2 Arrested In Koparkhairane For 10 House-Breaking Cases; ₹14 Lakh In Stolen Valuables Recovered From Accused

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Heavy Rains In Mumbai: Morning Flight Cancelled, Train Operations Unaffected

Heavy Rains In Mumbai: Morning Flight Cancelled, Train Operations Unaffected

Indore Management Association Conclave: Women Leaders Provide Insights Into Different Professions

Indore Management Association Conclave: Women Leaders Provide Insights Into Different Professions

Over 5,500 Kg Of Spurious Ghee Seized In Indore Ahead Of Navratri

Over 5,500 Kg Of Spurious Ghee Seized In Indore Ahead Of Navratri

Ambulance Used To Dispatch Ganja Worth ₹40 Lakh From Odisha To Indore, 2 Arrested

Ambulance Used To Dispatch Ganja Worth ₹40 Lakh From Odisha To Indore, 2 Arrested

Indore Shocker: 3-Year-Old Girl Molested By School Bus Driver; 'Goli Mar Dena,' Says Accused In...

Indore Shocker: 3-Year-Old Girl Molested By School Bus Driver; 'Goli Mar Dena,' Says Accused In...