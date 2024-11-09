Heartbroken Husband Applies Sindoor Before Bidding Farewell To Brain-Dead Wife In Indore; Donates Her Organs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man donated his brain-dead wife's kidney and eyes in Indore on Saturday. Emotions gripped the ICU as the grieving husband applied sindoor or vermillion on her forehead (a Hindu ritual when a couple gets married) before bidding her farewell.

The deceased has been identified as 44-year-old Manisha Rathore. She, along with her husband, were returning from Indore after celebrating bhai dooj when they met with an accident.

Eventually, after fighting for her life for a week, she succumbed to her injuries on Thursday. Her husband, who also sustained injuries in the accident, decided to donate her wife's organs in order to bid a meaningful farewell to his loved one.

To facilitate the organ transfer, two green corridors were set up in MP's Indore. The woman's kidneys were given to two different patients at two different hospitals in the city.

Final farewell...

According to information, the couple has been identified as Manisha Rathore, 44, and her husband, Bhupendra Rathore. Manisha, a resident of Shajapur, had traveled with her husband to Indore on November 3 to visit family. The accident took place on their way back along Maksi Road, leading to Manisha’s critical injuries. She was admitted to CHL Hospital, where her condition worsened until she was officially declared brain dead on November 7.

After doctors declared Manisha brain dead on November 7, Bhupendra made the difficult decision to honor her legacy by donating her organs. In a deeply emotional moment, he applied vermilion on her forehead to bid her a final farewell. Those present were moved to tears by his courage and devotion.

Two Green Corridors Established

Organ coordinators told that every organ donation case presents unique challenges, with this one requiring 72 hours of dedicated effort. After obtaining consent from the family, CHL Hospital CEO Manish Gupta, Dr. Nikhlesh Jain, and coordinator Manisha Bagani immediately began preparations to facilitate the donation.

To ensure the safe and swift transport of the kidneys, two green corridors were established. The first corridor, from CHL Hospital to Rajshree Apollo Hospital, enabled one kidney to be transported by ambulance, departing at 6:45 p.m. and reaching its destination by 6:52 p.m. The second corridor saw the other kidney transported to Eminent Hospital, arriving in just five minutes.