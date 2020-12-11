HC stays trial court's order for handing over digital proofs to Honey trap accused

Indore:

Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday stayed a special court’s order ​for ​providing copies of the seized electronic evidence to the accused of infamous honey trap case.

A special trial court on December 4 had directed the Special Investigating Team, which is probing into the honey trap case, to give copies of documents and evidence (pen drive, hard disk, floppy etc) to accused Shweta Vijay Jain.

Unwilling to hand over copies of the crucial electronic evidence, the SIT on Thursday had filed petition in the court seek to quash the special court’s order.

The SIT also moved an application in the special court appraising it of the petition moved before the High Court.

Advocate Dharmendra Gurjar had opposed SIT’s petition ​arguing that ​Section 207 of the CrPC provides that the accused has the right to receive every evidence against him/her.

The High Court on Friday stayed the special court’s order after listening to SIT’s side. Gurjar stated that he did not appear in the court on Friday.

Honey trap case had stumbled out of the closet in September 2019 when the then superintendent engineer of Indore Municipal Corporation Harbhajan Singh had filed a complaint with the police stating that some people were blackmailing him with obscene videos ​and demanding Rs 3 crore, following which the police arrested the five women and their driver.

A charge-sheet running into 400 pages were presented before the trial court in December, 2019.

Verdict reserved on plea seeking rape case against Harbhajan Singh

A local court on Friday reserved verdict on a petition by one of accused in honey trap case seeking FIR for rape against Harbhajan Singh, whose complaint has exposed the infamous case which rocked the state in 2019.

One of the accused in the murky honey trap case had filed a complaint with police seeking and FIR for rape against Singh. As her complaint fell on deaf ears, she lodged an application with collector who also did not entertain her plea. Resultantly, she moved a private complaint in a local court seeking a case under Section 376 of IPC against Singh. The court rejected her complaint prompting her to file a revision petition. Judge Renu Kanchan heard both the parties and reserved the verdict on Friday.