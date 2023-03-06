Haven’t applied for CUET (UG) as yet? Act now

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students, who wish to get admitted to after-school courses offered by 46 central universities and around 120 other state and private universities across the country but haven’t applied for the common university entrance test (CUET) as yet, should act this week.

The online window for applying for CUET (UG) would shut on February 12.

“Students have just one more week to apply for CUET (UG),” said Prof Kanhaiya Ahuja, coordinator of the admission cell at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV).

DAVV is among the 28 state universities which are participating in the CUET (UG)-2023.

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), which had participated in the maiden CUET held last year, has once again opted for CUET for admission in its 23 after-school courses.

Last year, the DAVV was the only university from the state which had participated in CUET for both its UG and PG programmes.

This year, two more state-run universities viz Barkatullah University and Vikram University from MP are participating in the CUET.

A total of 167 universities including 46 central universities, 39 state universities, 28 deemed universities and 70 private universities are participating in CUET.

The advance city intimation slip will be released on April 30. According to the official notice, CUET-UG 2023 will be conducted between May 21 and May 31. The test will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in English and 12 other Indian languages.

This year, the NTA has made several changes in the CUET. It has increased the number of exam slots from two to three phases in a day. The number of questions to be attempted in sections 2 and 3 has been reduced this year, while the number of subjects has been increased. The application fee has also been increased.