Hatpipliya: Teacher booked for attacking 'colleague'

Hatpipliya (Madhya Pradesh): In a recent incident, a primary school teacher attacked another teacher of School of Excellence under the influence of alcohol on Thursday.

These teachers who are appointed in school to teach good values to the children, entered into an argument.

School of Excellence teacher Devi Lal Malviya along with the in-charge principal and other teachers were sunbathing in the verandah of the school when Manasa primary school teacher Rajendra Singh Thakur arrived at around 3:10pm. Thakur started abusing Malviya and a scuffle broke out between them.

Other teachers intervened and separated them. Later, Malviya along with teachers Manohar Lal Harnia and Narendra Kumar Joshi lodged a complaint against Thakur. Police have registered a case against him under relevant sections.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 09:54 PM IST