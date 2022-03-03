Hatpipliya: Residents accord rousing welcome to retired soldier

Hatpipliya (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Hatpipliya town gave a grand welcome to Army jawan Jagdish Maishra who returned home on Wednesday; post his retirement from the Indian army.

On Wednesday, joyous scenes were witnessed in Dewasí Hatpipliya town when Maishra arrived home, following the completion of his stint in uniform.

Residents took out a colourful rally across the town, in which Maishra was sitting in a decked-up jeep. The procession was welcomed at various intersections and people showered the procession with flower petals People could be seen holding the Tricolour and shouting slogans such as Bharat Mata Ki Jai.

Various social organisations of the town also gave a grand welcome to Maishra by setting up welcome forums at various places. The procession passed through various prominent intersections of the town, from Tehsil square to the Old bus stand and concluded at Mewada Mali Samaj Dharmashala where a grand welcome event was organised.

As a mark of respect, he was presented with pagri and garlands by community members. The family thanked the residents for the rousing welcome and wished that more youth would don the uniform to serve the motherland.

