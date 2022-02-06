Hatpipliya: Child Line brings four orphans under its protection

Hatpipliya (Madhya Pradesh): Child line Dewas has brought under its protection four orphans -three girls and a boy- who were living alone on their own in Mahukheda village near Newari.

The father of the children had died of a heart attack around 10 months ago and their mother died in a road accident last month. The four siblings had on one to care for them. The children are being raised and looked after by the elder sister of the children.

The Child line had received information about the kids on their helpline number. Acting on the information, Monika Patel, Mukesh Malviya, Swati Yogi, Special Juvenile Police Unit, Dewas, Santosh Pandey, protection officer from Women and Child Development Department, Sandeep Kirar from Child Line team visited the children's house and after completing all the formalities and necessary investigation, took the children under its protection.

All the children were brought before the Bench Child Welfare Committee, District Dewas. The children will now be linked to the sponsorship scheme by the Department of Women and Child Development.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 10:14 PM IST