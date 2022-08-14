Harsud: Devotees submit memorandum over objectionable post against Singaji

Harsud (Madhya Pradesh): A memorandum was submitted by the devotees of Sant Singaji regarding an objectionable post on their idol to Harsud SDOP Ravindra Vaskale on Friday. Reportedly, an obscene and objectionable post was posted by an unknown person on the Facebook page "Singaji Ke Deewane".

This page is being operated by Rajkumar Mohan, a resident of Singaji village. According to Rajkumar, on May 28, 2022, an unknown person hacked the said page and posted obscene posts on it.

This created a lot of anger among the followers of Sant Singaji Maharaj Mahant Amirdas Baba said that this person has hurt the religious sentiments of the devotees and demanded strict action against him as soon as his identity is established. On this occasion, Hareram Patel, Rajnish Prajapati, Pritamsingh Dotwa, Nikhil Gautam, Ashish Rathore, and others were also present.