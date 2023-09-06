Harshika Singh Reviews Smart City Awards' Preparations | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Harshika Singhon Tuesday chaired a meeting of officials of all the departments of the corporation to review the preparations for hosting the Smart City Awards in the city from September 27 to September 29.

Singh instructed that necessary arrangements for cleanliness and proper lighting from the airport to the venue Brilliant Convention Center be made.

Guidelines were given for paver block work, water supply system and other necessary arrangements on other routes including the approach road to major hotels and scenic spots.

Along with this, keeping in view that a large number of public representatives from various cities of the country as well as administrative officers are coming for the award function the commissioner instructed that appropriate parking arrangements on a large scale be made near the venue.

