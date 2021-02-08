HARSH REALITY: Fifarfalya hamlet in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district remains deprived of tap water as country prepares to celebrate 75 years of independence

Sardarpur (Dhar district): The tall claims of state government to provide tap water in all the villages have fallen flat as far as Fifarfalya hamlet of Bhopawar village is concerned.

The hamlet with a population of 500 is a tribal predominant settlement in Sardarpur tehsil, which has been deprived of tap water though country is set to celebrate diamond jubilee of its independence.

Recently, villagers drew government’s attention towards their plight and organised a protest rally and sit-in in front of village panchayat office. They also staged chakka jam but all went in vain.

Local residents said state government sanctioned funds under Nal Jal Yojana three years back to Bhopawar but Fifarfalya hamlet, which is close to Bhopawar did not get tap connection. Though the pipelines were laid under the project, Bhopavar gram panchayat did not supply tap water to Fifarfalya.

When contacted, Sardarpur janpad panchayat chief executive officer Shailendra Sharma said pipeline work upto to Fifarfalya hamlet near Bhopawar panchayat is complete. “We only need to connect this line with the trunk line. As soon as we got orders, will do this,” he added.

According to district collector Alok Kumar Singh, there is a plan to supply water to every village and every house under Jal Jeevan Yojana. “Bhopawar’s problem will be checked and problem will be solved as soon as possible,” he added.