Hariyali Mahotsav: Government Offices To Get Potted Plants

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A minimum of 1,500 saplings of big trees would be planted in 64 gram panchayats under Hariyali Mahotsav in the district. This way around 1 lakh saplings would be planted in the district.

Informing this at a TL meeting on Monday, collector Ilayaraja T said engineers posted in rural areas would be given the responsibility of planting saplings, fencing the area and watering the plants.

This week, potted plants would be placed inside all government offices.

The collector reviewed the department-wise disposal of CM Helpline complaints.